Sensex tanks 800 points intraday, Nifty below 23,800: What's spooking D-St?

Stock market crash today reasons: Domestic equity indices fell on Wednesday as a sharp rise in Domestic equity indices fell on Wednesday as a sharp rise in oil prices and global bond yields stoked inflation concerns, raising fears that central banks could be forced to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The benchmark BSE Sensex opened 473 points or 0.6 per cent lower at 76,471.32. Likewise, the Nifty 50 index fell 197 points or 0.8 per cent to start at 23,858.

Both the indices extended the opening losses, with the Sensex hitting a low of 76,135, down 809 points or 1.05 per cent. The NSE Nifty index dropped 269 points or 1.1 per cent to make a low of 23,786.

Analysts said that global cues remain cautious amid the escalation of the US-Iran conflict. The supply concerns due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would only add pressure on India’s import bill. As of 9:40 AM, both the benchmarks were trading in the red, with the Sensex trading 648 points or 0.84 per cent lower at 76,298. The Nifty 50 index traded at 23,832, down 224 points or 09 per cent. All sectoral indices in red On the sectoral front, all the indices traded in the red. The Nifty Auto was the top laggard, down 2.1 per cent, followed by the Nifty IT, which traded 1.3 per cent lower. The broader market indices also succumbed to the selling pressure. At the last check, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 1.2 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.9 per cent.

The Nifty’s advance-decline ratio favoured the bears, with 2,162 stocks declining compared with just 815 stocks that gained. From the Sensex pack, only three stocks -- Adani Ports Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra were trading in the green with gains up to 0.61 per cent. IndiGo, Asian Paints, Eternal, M&M, BEL, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, and Infosys were the top losers. Stock market crash today: Key reasons Oil prices: Crude oil prices rose, extending the previous session's surge on Wednesday, as concerns over supply disruption intensified after the US ​and Iran exchanged strikes overnight. Brent crude futures rose 1 per cent to $95.5 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.9 per cent to $91.02. Crude oil prices rose, extending the previous session's surge on Wednesday, as concerns over supply disruption intensified after the US ​and Iran exchanged strikes overnight. Brent crude futures rose 1 per cent to $95.5 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.9 per cent to $91.02. READ MORE

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that the escalation of the US-Iran conflict and the consequent 5 per cent spurt in Brent crude overnight to $96 is a negative for markets. Bond yields: Global bond yields climbed back to the highest level in almost two decades. Analysts said that rising oil prices have once again fueled inflation concerns and central banks may go for interest rate hikes. The rate on 10-year Japanese government notes touched 3% for the first time since 1996, UK 30-year yields reached the highest since 1998 and the 10-year Treasury rate hit levels last seen January last year. Global bond yields climbed back to the highest level in almost two decades. Analysts said that rising oil prices have once again fueled inflation concerns and central banks may go for interest rate hikes. The rate on 10-year Japanese government notes touched 3% for the first time since 1996, UK 30-year yields reached the highest since 1998 and the 10-year Treasury rate hit levels last seen January last year. READ MORE