Oil, commodities drive corporate earnings to record high in Q2FY27

Public sector undertaking IOCL was the single biggest earnings contributor, accounting for 12 per cent of the overall rise in corporate profits in Q2FY27 on a Y-o-Y basis. Its adjusted net profit was up 174 per cent Y-o-Y to a record high of ₹21,408 crore as it gained from lower excise duty and refining margins on transport fuels. Other big contributors were RIL (40.6 per cent Y-o-Y), ONGC (56 per cent Y-o-Y), Adani Power (134.3 per cent Y-o-Y) and TMPV (loss to profit in Q2FY27). Together, these five companies accounted for nearly 31 per cent of the overall rise in corporate earnings in Q2FY27 on a Y-o-Y basis.