Oil crash sparks ₹5-trn rally: Sensex up 800 pts intraday, Nifty tops 24k

Stock market today, July 27: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded on Monday following a sharp decline in Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded on Monday following a sharp decline in crude oil prices (Brent crude oil down nearly 7 per cent to $90 a barrel) amid easing tensions in West Asia. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 842 points or 1.10 per cent to make an intraday high of 76,901. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 244 points or 1.02 per cent to make a high of 24,011.

Analysts said that market sentiment has improved meaningfully over the weekend after the US and Iran paused military action, easing fears of an immediate supply disruption.

"Brent crude has corrected sharply, offering a significant tailwind for India through lower inflation expectations, an improved current account outlook and reduced pressure on the rupee," Rajesh Palviya, head of research, Axis Direct, said. The Sensex index closed 776.01 points, or 1.02 per cent higher, at 76,835.78, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,995.95, up 228.50 points, or 0.96 per cent. On the sectoral front, all the indices closed in the green. The Nifty IT, Nifty Media and Realty gained more than 2 per cent each. In the broader markets, both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged 1.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

India VIX, the fear gauge index, eased 9.7 per cent to 12.66, indicating reduced near-term uncertainty. The market breadth strongly favoured the bulls, with 2,259 stocks on the NSE ending with positive moves, against 1,072 declines. Today's gains added nearly ₹5 trillion to the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on BSE. As per BSE data, the all-India market capitalisation stood at ₹480.8 trillion. Why is the stock market rising today? Key reasons Oil prices crash: The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, dropped nearly 7 per cent, to $90 a barrel. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that the sharp dip in crude price from $102 four days ago to around $90-91 is sentiment-positive for the market. Notably, the US military has paused its airstrikes on Iran after nearly two weeks of intensifying bombing, while diplomatic efforts have pushed forward to try to avert a return to all-out war.

"If the de-escalation of the West Asia conflict holds and crude price drifts lower, that can sustain a mild rally in the market. FII flows have been very inconsistent this month, alternating between buying and selling," he said. Value buying: A broad-based buying was seen in the market today, with the Nifty IT emerging as the top move -- up 2.3 per cent intraday. The rally in IT stocks also coincided with Jefferies' upgrade for the Indian IT sector to 'Neutral' from 'Underweight'. The Nifty Auto, Pharma, and FMCG gained more than 1 per cent each. Rupee strengthens: The rupee appreciated by more than 75 paise against the US dollar on Monday to 95.8, taking cues from a sharp fall in crude oil prices and positive global sentiment after the US and Iran signalled an easing of tensions in West Asia. Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities, said that the Indian rupee has surged to become Asia’s top performer, supported by timely central bank intervention and focused policy measures that have effectively restored foreign investor flows. Global market dynamics have amplified these gains, with plunge in crude oil prices, a retreat in the dollar index, and a renewed risk on environments. "Despite continued vulnerability to oil related volatility arising from geopolitical tensions, technical indicators have shifted materially. Spot USDINR has slipped below its ascending channel support, signalling potential continuation toward 95.60 and 95.40 in the sessions ahead," he said. Policy pause: A pause in strikes in West Asia has eased concerns over rising import costs and inflation, triggering a relief rally in markets. The sharp correction in crude oil prices, along with a decline in long-term bond yields, has also raised hopes of a durable resolution, supported by signs of long unwinding. Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments, said that key central bank policy meetings this week, led by the Fed, BoE, and BoJ, may provide greater flexibility to maintain the status quo on interest rates. "On the domestic front, a narrowing rainfall deficit is adding comfort to the inflation outlook, supported by better-than-expected Q1 earnings and a positive business outlook," he added. The rupee appreciated by more than 75 paise against the US dollar on Monday to 95.8, taking cues from a sharp fall in crude oil prices and positive global sentiment after the US and Iran signalled an easing of tensions in West Asia. Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities, said that the Indian rupee has surged to become Asia’s top performer, supported by timely central bank intervention and focused policy measures that have effectively restored foreign investor flows. Global market dynamics have amplified these gains, with plunge in crude oil prices, a retreat in the dollar index, and a renewed risk on environments."Despite continued vulnerability to oil related volatility arising from geopolitical tensions, technical indicators have shifted materially. Spot USDINR has slipped below its ascending channel support, signalling potential continuation toward 95.60 and 95.40 in the sessions ahead," he said.