Oil & Gas stocks tumble as crude regains $105; MGL, IGL, BPCL drop up to 4%

Shares of Indian Oil and Gas companies came under pressure on Monday, May 11, 2026, as the Nifty Oil & Gas index declined over 1.5 per cent, following a sharp surge in global crude oil prices. The sharp sell-off was also a part of the broader sell-off in the Indian equities market amid concerns around escalating US-Iran tensions.

The Nifty Oil & Gas index fell over 184 points or 1.6 per cent to a low of 11,414.90. Around 09:50 AM, the index was trading at 11,420.05 levels, down by 1.54 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark, NSE Nifty50, was down quoting at 23,883.80 levels, down by 292.35 points or 1.21 per cent.

Among the index constituents, Mahanagar Gas fell around 4.5 per cent, followed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Adani Total Gas, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Petronet LNG, Chennai Petroleum, and GAIL down over 2 per cent each. Gujarat State Petronet, Reliance Industries, Aegis Logistics, Castrol India, and ONGC also fell up to 2 per cent. Oil India was the only gainer. ALSO READ: Bears howling: Sensex dives 1,150pts intraday, Nifty at 23,850; key reasons Last checked, the Brent crude rose 4.45 per cent to $105.80 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 4.75 per cent at $100.16.

Here's why oil and gas stocks are falling today: Crude oil prices jumped nearly 5 per cent after US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed Iran's response to Washington's peace proposal as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” while warning that Washington could resume major military action if negotiations collapse. Iran has sought a broader regional settlement, including an end to fighting in Lebanon and guarantees on maritime security, but the latest diplomatic efforts appear to have stalled. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to prioritise domestic tourism, Made-in-India products and restrained spending on imports, saying such measures would help India tackle global economic disruptions triggered by international conflicts. Modi also asked people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using public transport, metros and car-pooling wherever possible, while encouraging greater adoption of electric vehicles.

ALSO READ: Niva Bupa Health Insurance jumps 10% on posting healthy Q4 show The appeal came alongside calls to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year, increase the use of public transport and electric vehicles, revive work-from-home practices, and promote domestic products. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said the expected resolution of the West Asia crisis has again slipped away following President Trump’s rejection of Iran’s letter. Consequently, Brent crude has again spiked to $105, potentially aggravating the current account deficit. "PM Modi’s appeal to the nation to curb the consumption of petrol/diesel, gold, chemical fertilisers and edible oil and refrain from avoidable foreign travel is a crisis management response to the current account deficit problem caused by high crude prices. This call for austerity has slightly negative implications for economic growth in FY27," he said.