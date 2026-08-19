Oil India may offer higher upside than ONGC as crude prices stay elevated

Every $1/bbl rise in crude oil price boosts ONGC’s and Oil India’s earnings per share, or EPS, by 1–2 per cent. Oil India could have more upside, given estimated 15–20 per cent EPS growth per annum for 3–5 years. Oil India also plans NRL refinery expansion from 3 mmtpa to 9 mmtpa by end-FY27 and crude output growth to a target of 4 mmt in FY27 (versus 3.45 mmt in FY26). It is guiding for growth in gas output to 4 billion cubic metres, or bcm, by FY28-29 (versus 3.2 bcm in FY26) and later to 5 bcm. A possible reversal of excise cuts on auto fuel may restore the excise benefit of $16/bbl for NRL.