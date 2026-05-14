Oil India rallies 5%, hits 52-week high post Q4 results; ONGC gains 2%

Shares of Oil India, ONGC

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) upstream companies Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India continued at their upward march, rallying up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade.

Oil India hit a 52-week high of ₹531, surging 5 per cent after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26). The oil exploration & production company surpassed its previous high of ₹524.15 touched on February 4, 2026.

Share price of ONGC was up 2 per cent to ₹303.65 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹307.50 on April 29, 2026.

At 02:03 PM; Oil India and ONGC were up 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.4 per cent at 75,608. In the past five trading days, ONGC (7 per cent) and Oil India (15 per cent) rallied up to 15 per cent, as against 2.3 per cent decline in the benchmark index. What’s driving ONGC, Oil India stocks? ONGC and Oil India witnessed a sharp surge in share prices after the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced rationalisation of royalty for India's upstream sector.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) made significant changes to the royalty regime for upstream oil and gas fields. Royalty rates for most categories of fields were reduced/revised – which could potentially benefit companies like ONGC and OIL India – with an effective cut of 5-6 per cent (factoring in the 20 per cent fixed deduction on well-head price) on nominated onshore fields and a 1-1.5 per cent cut on offshore fields. For natural gas nominated fields, the cut is around 2 per cent. If the GST on royalty issue is upheld in favour of ONGC and OIL that could potentially be an additional upside risk. For non-nominated fields, the 15 per cent discount on well-head prices implies a 6 per cent reduction. Overall, this is a material positive for ONGC and OIL, on top of the still unconstrained realisations being seen in oil and gas, analysts at ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage firm believes these measures, coupled with the continued absence of any cap on realisations, bode well for the earnings prospects of both companies. “Combined with our belief that production performance should pick up over the next 12- 18months, we maintain BUY on ONGC (target price of ₹399) and ADD on Oil India (target price of ₹552),” analysts said. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities believe rationalisation in the royalty rate is reiteration by GoI that it wants to boost domestic Oil & Gas exploration to reduce India’s huge dependency on imported crude and gas (further exposed during ongoing Middle East crisis), thereby further reducing the risk of any windfall tax on crude. This is significantly positive for ONGC and Oil India as their current prices are discounting only USD 65–70/bbl due to fear of windfall tax (versus actual realisation being significantly higher linked to Brent); every USD 1/bbl rise in oil price boosts their EPS by 1–2 per cent.

The brokerage firm reiterates BUY on Oil India (target price of ₹585) and ONGC (target price of ₹340) based on net crude realisation assumption of ~USD 75/bbl. Oil India Q4 results State-run Oil India reported a 62 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,424 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The upstream player’s revenue from operations rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10,012.77 crore in the quarter from ₹9,588 crore in the same quarter last year. Oil India said the company achieved a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,790 crore in Q4FY26 against ₹1,591 crore in Q4FY25 due to increase in crude oil production by 6 per cent and crude price realisation by 5 per cent from $74.46/bbl in Q4FY25 to $77.89/bbl in Q4FY26.