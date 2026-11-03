Oil market at crossroads as US-Iran diplomacy reshapes outlook: Analyst

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Mohammed Imran, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Crude prices retreat on diplomacy optimism

Crude oil prices weakened in the week to November 2 as reports of possible peace negotiations reduced the geopolitical risk premium that had accumulated during the Iran conflict. January 2027 Brent retreated to $104.5 a barrel, down from $110.04 a week earlier, while December 2026 WTI slipped to $96.46 witnessing sharpest correction in 3 months. Despite the retreat, prices remained substantially above early-October levels, reflecting continuing concern over supply security and depleted inventories.

The economic backdrop offered little support October manufacturing activity softened, with the eurozone PMI easing to 52.7 and India’s to 54.7. China’s manufacturing index stood at 49.3, indicating contraction. Services remained expansionary in Europe and India, but slowing industrial activity reinforced concerns about future petroleum demand. Managed-money net positioning across the oil complex consequently declined by 14.9 million barrels to 501.2 million barrels. Meanwhile, a sharp increase in open interest in January Brent $100 puts pointed to greater downside protection. Refinery runs and product inventories ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 900 pts; Nifty FMCG extends rally to 2nd day, rises 2% Refining activity remained geographically divided. US refinery utilization declined to 92.8 per cent in the week ended October 23 from 93.4 per cent, although it remained 6.2 percentage points above the corresponding 2025 level. Canadian utilisation rose to 84.3 per cent, while Japan held steady at 76.4 per cent. China’s state-owned refiners lowered operating rates to 72.7 per cent, down from 73.6 per cent and 7.8 percentage points below the previous year. By contrast, independent Shandong refiners increased to 54.5 per cent, from 50.7 per cent, leaving them 2.2 percentage points above year-earlier levels.

Refining economics also softened. Margins weakened in the US Gulf Coast and Northwest Europe and remained broadly unchanged in Singapore. US Gulf Coast margins fell to $37.30 a barrel from $39.57, Singapore margins were broadly stable at $26.40. High crude acquisition costs and weaker gasoline, gasoil and jet-fuel contributions compressed profitability across several configurations. Product inventories presented a mixed picture. Gasoline and light-distillate stocks across tracked markets rose 2.6 per cent to 240.6 million barrels, narrowing their seasonal deficit to 12.1 million barrels from 22.3 million. Middle-distillate stocks, including gasoil and jet fuel, fell 1.4 per cent to 190.4 million barrels. Their deficit remained substantial at 32.2 million barrels, despite narrowing slightly. Total product stocks declined 0.1 per cent to 924.2 million barrels, remaining 59.8 million below the seasonal average.

Demand indicators were similarly uneven. US four-week petroleum-product supplied fell by 323,000 barrels per day to 20.8 million but remained marginally above the previous year. Global passenger-flight jet-fuel demand was projected to fall 3.1% to 6.68 million barrels per day. Crude draws deepen the market’s supply cushion deficit Physical crude availability remained tight even as headline prices eased. Onshore inventories across the US, Japan and the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub declined by 7 million barrels, or 1.3 per cent, to 526.2 million barrels in the week ended October 23. However, the decline in land inventories was partly offset by crude accumulating at sea. Global floating storage increased by 8.9 million barrels, or 11.2 per cent, to 88.5 million barrels.