Oil price surge keeps Nifty in red, Sensex sheds 460 points on Thursday

The Nifty did not trade above Wednesday's close at any point on Thursday as Brent crude climbed to about $112 a barrel, and the index ended 0.5 per cent lower, now just 2.3 per cent above its 52-week low. Companies whose costs rise with oil, from food makers to paint companies, did much of the damage, along with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Analysts said the Nifty 50 is likely to continue consolidating until fresh triggers emerge.

The NSE Nifty ended 123.7 points, or 0.54 per cent, lower at 22,687.65, while the BSE Sensex declined 460.3 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 73,249.39. The Nifty has lost 2 per cent over the three sessions since Friday and is 14 per cent below its 52-week high.

Broader market indices continued their losing streak, with the Nifty Midcap 150 dropping 0.8 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 250 falling 1.1 per cent on Thursday. Other Asian markets also declined on Thursday, with Japan falling 2.65 per cent, China 1.48 per cent, South Korea 3.52 per cent, Hong Kong 3.03 per cent and Taiwan 1.81 per cent. "Inflation concerns took centre stage today as renewed escalation in West Asia sent crude prices sharply higher. The rupee reversed its recent trend, weakening steadily through the session, which weighed on investor sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments. Brent crude oil December futures were trading above $112 a barrel on Thursday evening, up from about $106 a barrel at the same time last week.

Nair said that in the near term, foreign flows could remain under pressure as investors stay cautious on yields ahead of next week's policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan. “Domestically, market direction will depend on Q2 earnings delivery, as investors react to management commentary on the demand outlook for the coming quarters,” he said. The India Volatility Index, or India VIX, known as the market’s fear gauge, rose 0.9 per cent to 15.82 at the close. The volatility index has now spiked 43.3 per cent in the past month. Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice-president of research at Bajaj Broking, said the Nifty 50 index maintained a lower high and a lower low, signalling the continuation of the corrective bias on Thursday.