Oil prices fell on Friday and were set for a weekly decline ??on strong exports from West Asia despite Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh and reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures were down 53 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $91.45 a barrel at 1145 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for December were down 81 cents, or 1 per cent, at $82.40 a barrel, while the more active January contract was down 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $82.20.
Brent is on track for a 5 per cent decline for the week and the December WTI contract for a 7 per cent weekly drop as expectations of a supply surplus grew because crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to roughly pre-war levels. This would be the benchmarks' third straight week of decline.
“This week we keep having relatively strong export flows out of West Asia. There is also a narrative ongoing that as long as people are talking, maybe there's a deal in the making,” said Aldo Spanjer, commodity strategist at BNP Paribas.
Gold slides toward worst week in 8 mths on hawkish Fed outlook
Gold fell for a fifth day — heading for the biggest weekly decline since March — as a hawkish Federal Reserve signaled more interest-rate hikes and a rout in AI stocks spurred selling across metals markets. Bullion tumbled to trade near $3,500 an ounce on Friday, and was on track to lose about 8 per cent this week, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025. Silver has fallen almost 15 per cent over the past five sessions. This rout marks a decisive capitulation below $4,000 an ounce, a level some investors believed would provide a floor for bullion, supported by central-bank purchases and other dip-buyers.The severity of gold's slide has been difficult to attribute to any visible seller. Bullion holdings in popular exchange-traded funds have mostly risen since the summer, while speculators on the Comex futures exchange have not aggressively shed bullish positions. A chorus of Fed officials signaling further interest rate hikes has continued to weigh on gold, which generally suffers when borrowing costs rise as it doesn’t pay interest.
Mahanadi IPO booked 48% on Day 2
The initial public offering (IPO) of Mahanadi Coalfields, a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India, received 48 per cent subscription on the second day of bidding on Friday. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers was subscribed 1.37 times, while the retail quota was booked 24 per cent. The non-institutional investors' segment was subscribed 18 per cent. The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹129-136 per share, valuing the company at a little over ₹90,000 crore. The issue will close on November 23.
Crystal Crop IPO booked 17x on final day
The initial public offering (IPO) of Crystal Crop Protection was subscribed 17 times on the final day of bidding on Friday. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 37.70 times, while the portion for qualified institutional buyers received 15.47 times subscription. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 9.28 times. The IPO of Crystal Crop Protection was fully booked on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The price band was fixed at ₹ 259-272 per share, with a valuation of ₹4,438 crore at the upper end.