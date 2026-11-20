Oil prices fell on Friday and were set for a weekly decline ??on strong exports from West Asia despite Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh and reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were down 53 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $91.45 a barrel at 1145 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for December were down 81 cents, or 1 per cent, at $82.40 a barrel, while the more active January contract was down 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $82.20.

Brent is on track for a 5 per cent decline for the week and the December WTI contract for a 7 per cent weekly drop as expectations of a supply surplus grew because crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to roughly pre-war levels. This would be the benchmarks' third straight week of decline.