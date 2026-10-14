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Kaynat Chainwala, AVP, commodity research, Kotak Neo

The month opened with China announcing sudden fuel export restrictions just as Middle East supply was beginning to normalise, pushing Brent through an $8 range in a single session. A G7 agreement to release up to 100 million barrels of crude and diesel from strategic reserves over four months, with diesel heavily front-loaded, provided some relief but also underscored how tight the product market has become. The following week brought a record ten tanker strikes in and around the Strait of Hormuz, against a previous weekly high of six, pushing Brent to $105.9 at the peak. Hurricane Isaias shutting in roughly 1.5 million barrels per day of US Gulf output at its peak, around 71 per cent of regional production, added a separate supply jolt that the market had not priced.

The physical market tells a story that futures prices have only partially captured. The EFP surged from 16.64 at end-September to a cycle high of 31.38 on October 8 before pulling back to 24.35, still well above where it started the month. At its peak, spot buyers were paying an extraordinary premium for immediate barrels, a level of physical stress that the supply recovery had not resolved. The 3-2-1 crack spread at 65.66, while off its October high of 70.09, remains elevated, pointing to product tightness that the G7 reserve release and China's resumed exports have only partly addressed. The Brent-WTI spread at $11.59 reflects the freight and insurance burden that international barrels carry relative to the US market, a cost layer that does not disappear with diplomatic progress.

The supply picture has genuinely improved. Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline has ramped from 3.5 million barrels per day at end-September to 5.8 million barrels per day now, as Riyadh rerouted crude toward Red Sea terminals to protect its Asian market share. That is a meaningful shift. But a depleted US Strategic Petroleum Reserve at its lowest since 1982 and thin commercial inventories mean the market has little buffer left if the next disruption materialises before the recovery is complete.

The near-term risk balance remains skewed to the upside, though the supply recovery acts as a meaningful brake on bullish momentum. Recovering Saudi output, potential Russian diesel flows and the G7 release are gradually rebuilding buffers. Against that, escalating tanker strikes, Houthi pressure on Gulf infrastructure and Iranian tactical framing around the midterm calendar keep the floor firm. Trump's reported consideration of asking Turkish President Erdogan to join the coalition response to Houthi attacks could, if it materialises, accelerate the suppression of strikes on Gulf infrastructure and reduce one persistent source of upside risk. Whether Brent breaches $110, a level it has moved very close to twice in September, will depend on the intensity and sustainability of attacks as supply recovery is now materially further advanced than it was a month ago.