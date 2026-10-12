Oil prices, yields among key factors behind Sensex's 700 pts intraday fall

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reversed their early gains to trade sharply lower on Monday as elevated oil prices and rising bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which hit an intraday high of 72,884.25, gave up its gains as the session progressed. As of 2:40 PM, the index was trading at 71,725, down 747 points, or 1.05 per cent. From the day'shigh, the Sensex crashed more than 1,200 in intraday move.

Similarly, the Nifty 50, which climbed to an intraday high of 22,651.10 in morning trade, pared its gains and slipped into the red. The index was quoting at 22,323, down 198 points, or 0.88 per cent.

"The market is going through a stage wherein external headwinds are dominating the domestic tailwinds. Elevated crude prices and high US bond yields will continue to impact the market," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said. On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT indices led the losses, declining 1.7 per cent, 1.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively. In contrast, the Nifty Media index bucked the broader market trend, surging 4.7 per cent. Broader markets remained mixed. The Nifty Midcap 100 traded largely flat with a negative bias, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed the benchmark indices, rising 1.2 per cent.

India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked more than 7 per cent to set 15.44. At the last check, Bharat Electronics , Mahindra & Mahindra, HC Tech, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sun Pharma were trading in the green from the 30 Sensex firms. Tech Mahindra slipped over 4 per cent, followed by ITC, L&T, HUL and Airtel, down int he range of 2 to 3 per cent. Stock market crash today: Key reasons Oi prices: Oil prices remained elevated amid rising tensions in West Asia. At the last check, the Brent crude traded 0.79per cent higher at $ 105.5, while the WTI crude jumped 0.73 per cent to $92.52.

FPI selling: The FPI selling spree continues in October with increasing momentum. After selling equity worth ₹45,536 crores in September, FPIs have sold equity for ₹45,125 crores this month through 9th October. This takes the total FPI equity selling in 2026 through 9th October to ₹3,60,952 crores. "FIIs will continue to sell in the near-term and DIIs will continue to absorb the FII selling. This is the likely near- term market scenario. The question is how this scenario plays out and where will the market be, say, a few months from now? The external headwinds and sustained FII selling have made India one of the worst-performing markets this year with a -13.87 YTD return," Vijayakumar said.