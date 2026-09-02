Oil spike weighs on aviation stocks; IndiGo, SpiceJet dive up to 4%

IndiGo, SpieceJet share price today: Aviation stocks came under selling pressure on Wednesday as oil prices spiked amid concerns over disruptions to crude supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, fell 3 per cent in trade to make a low of ₹4,900 on the BSE and was the top loser among the 30-share Sensex pack.

SpiceJet, on the other hand, fell 4 per cent to make a low of ₹9.60 on the BSE.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 1.06 per cent at USD 95.65 per barrel amid concerns over disruptions to crude supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts noted that Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) represents a significant share of airlines’ operating cost and any rise in crude oil price is a negative for the sector.

"Several sectors are directly affected if crude oil prices spike. Fuel accounts for nearly 30-40 per cent of airline operating costs," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said, adding that if oil prices remain elevated, this could impact the margins. ATF price hiked Earlier on Tuesday, ATF prices were hiked by state-owned oil firms by more than 5 per cent in line with a rise in their international benchmarks. The price of ATF was raised by ₹6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, to ₹121.28 per litre for domestic airlines. The increase comes on the back of a ₹5 a litre rise in rates on August 1.

"The aviation sector has been impacted because of two things. One, the revision in ATF prices by the government. The hikes will add to the financial burden of airlines. Secondly, crude prices have again shot up by 5 per cent overnight due to the escalation of tensions in West Asia. This means it might necessitate further revision in ATF prices," he said. At the last check, IndiGo shares were trading close to the day's low, down 2.5 per cent at ₹4,925, while SpiceJet shares were down 1.3 per cent at ₹9.86. Notably, IndiGo shares have remained under pressure since the start of the West Asia conflict in February. On a Y-T-D basis, the stock has declined 4 per cent. At one point in March, however, the counter was down as much as 24 per cent in 2026.

Although the stock has recovered from its March lows, analysts said the key monitorable will be the airline’s ability to manage the higher fuel costs. Earlier in March, IndiGo had introduced a fuel charge on both domestic and international routes after a sharp spike in oil prices. IndiGo stock: Analyst against fresh buying Meanwhile, Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, said that IndiGo is showing short-term weakness after rejection from the ₹5,200–5,250 resistance zone and is slipping below major short-term EMAs. RSI is weakening, indicating negative momentum. "Avoid fresh buying currently. ₹4,888 is major support. A breakdown below ₹4,888 can trigger ₹4,750–4,600 levels," he said.