Ola Electric board approves ₹1,000 crore fundraise via rights issue

Ola Electric’s board has approved a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares to raise up to ₹1,000 crore, the electric two-wheeler maker said in a regulatory filing Monday.

The move comes weeks after the company approved plans to mobilise up to ₹1,500 crore. The rights issue will be offered to eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, which will be determined and notified subsequently, the filing said. The rights issue is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable law.

The move would allow all eligible shareholders, including retail and institutional investors as well as the promoter group, to participate in the exercise, according to people familiar with Ola’s strategy.

The company’s board was scheduled to meet on Monday. However, there was no update till the time of going to press. The board was supposed to consider the proposal, which would be subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals.

Ola Electric’s promoter group, led by Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal, holds about 33 per cent in the company. Aggarwal is expected to participate in the proposed rights issue and invest a proportionate amount, the person cited earlier said.

Industry sources said the proposed capital raise could put Ola Electric on the path towards a breakeven point in cash without requiring another fundraise in the near term.

“Some portion of the money would go into debt repayment,” said a source.

Ola Electric has largely completed the expansion of its automotive operations and is expected to shift towards a dealer-led retail model, reducing the need for significant capital expenditure on expanding its store network, according to sources.

“Most of the funds are expected to be invested in battery and cell technology. I don’t expect much opposition from the board to founder Bhavish Aggarwal's plans for the business,” said another person familiar with Ola Electric’s strategy.

Ola had said in February that restructuring its operations had lowered the automotive business’ adjusted operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) breakeven to around 15,000 vehicles a month.

The company’s auto business is nearing a breakeven point in cash, but its cell manufacturing is still at an early stage and will require capital to scale up, according to sources.

The company opened its first dealer-partner outlets earlier this month and is targeting more than 500 such units over the next couple of quarters, while its existing company-owned stores transition into product experience centres.

The proposed fundraise is expected to provide the company “defence capital” for the next few years, while also supporting the scaling up of its cell business and providing liquidity, the person said.

“This could be one of the last fundraises before the company becomes profitable,” the person said.