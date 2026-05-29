Ola Electric hits 4-mth high on huge volumes; stock up 102% from 52-wk low

Ola Electric Mobility stock price

Share price of Ola Electric Mobility (Ola Electric) hit a four-month high of ₹42.84, as the stock rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. It now quotes at its highest level since January 7, 2026.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the electric two-wheeler (E2W) company has surged 14 per cent. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 102 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹21.21 touched on March 2, 2026. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹71.24 on September 4, 2025.

ALSO READ: Nifty IT jumps 2.5%; why are Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Coforge up today? At 11:10 AM; Ola Electric was trading 7 per cent higher at ₹41.95, as compared to 0.13 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly two-fold with a combined 208.06 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Ola Electric – Q4 results In the January to March 2026 quarter, Ola Electric's revenue fell 56.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹265 crore, largely due to a decline in vehicle deliveries (down 61 per cent Y-o-Y) and average selling price (down 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter, or Q-o-Q).

At the operating level, however, margins showed improvement. Gross margin expanded to 38.5 per cent, up 424 basis points (bps) sequentially, supported partly by production-linked incentive (PLI) accruals related to its Gen3 platform. Despite this, Ebitda margin loss widened to 106 per cent from 58 per cent in the previous quarter. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades in narrow range, Nifty below 23,900; realty, IT stocks lead gains Ola Electric said this is now an industry-leading margin profile ahead of most two-wheelers OEMs, including ICE incumbents. It reflects the structural advantages Ola Electric has built over the last few years, vertical integration, Gen 3 maturity, rising architecture, downstream control, and increasing integration of its own cells.

The company further said, Q4FY26 was a low-volume quarter, but it also showed the reset working. Operating expenses reduced materially through the year, cash burn reduced significantly, service stabilised, and sales recovery began, while the cell business moved from validation to scale. The management in the Q4 earnings conference call said Ola Electric entered FY27 with a stronger operating foundation, a sharper cost structure, and cell platform moving from validation to scale across mobility and energy storage. Based on current trends, Ola Electric expects Q1FY27 orders to double Q-o-Q to nearly 45,000 units. As volumes recover, the company expects the Auto business to move towards Adjusted Operating EBITDA and free cash flow positivity through FY27.

Ola Electric secures regulatory approval for commercial e-scooter launch Ola Electric has secured regulatory approval for a new electric scooter aimed at India's commercial mobility market, according to a government certification document, signalling the company may be preparing to enter the fast-growing commercial EV two-wheeler segment as early as this quarter, PTI reported. Earlier this week, Ola Electric founder and Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal acknowledged rising interest in electric two-wheelers among gig workers amid elevated fuel prices in a post on X, though he did not reference any upcoming commercial-focused vehicle. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT Emkay Global Financial Services view on Ola Electric The underlying E2W theme is strong; the industry is seeing healthy growth (60 per cent/45 per cent YoY in April/March 2026), with uptick in penetration following a dip due to recent GST cuts.

While Ola has seen some sequential volume improvement (March-April retails at 10-12k/mth vs ~8k/mth on average from November 2025 to January 2026) and market share (8-9 per cent in April 2026/May 2026; Q4FY26: ~5 per cent); analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services attribute the volume growth to the currently better placed production capacity, share gains in the more price sensitive northern markets, and E-2W incumbents/Ather operating at peak utilization amid strong E-2W demand. Ola is adopting several measures to improve execution, cut costs/conserve cash (guides to ₹350 crore/quarter opex; ₹380 crore in Q4FY26), and improve brand perception (service-related issues have started resolving).