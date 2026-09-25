Ola shares snap 4-day rally, crash 9% ahead of board meet to raise funds

Ola Electric share price: Shares of : Shares of Ola Electric tanked 9 per cent in Friday's intraday trade, snapping their four-day winning streak, ahead of the board meet to raise funds via rights issue next week.

On NSE, Ola Electric shares declined as much as 8.8 per cent to the day's low of ₹38.75 as against the last closing price of ₹42.52. As of 9.35 AM, the EV two-wheeler maker's stock was down 7.25 per cent at ₹39.41 apiece. It had risen 17 per cent during the last four sessions.

Trading volumes in the counter remained high, making it the third-most actively traded stock on NSE in early deals. In just 20 minutes of trading, 60 million shares of Ola Electric had changed hands on BSE and NSE combined.

Ola shares remain 4 per cent higher in 2026 so far, but have lost 30 per cent in a year. Ola Electric said on September 23 that its board is slated to meet next week on Monday, September 28, to consider and approve a fundraising proposal via a rights issue of equity shares. Ola Electric Sept sales expectations ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, Nifty around 23,050; NSE shares fall over 1% Meanwhile, analysts at Choice Broking expect Ola to see a decline in two-wheeler sales, and a subsequent fall in market share, in September. The brokerage's provisional estimates show Ola reporting sales of 9,000 units as against 13,800 units in August 2026 and 13,900 units in the same period last year. This could result in a marginal fall in market share to 0.7 per cent from 0.8 per cent a month ago.