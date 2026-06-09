Ola Electric stock sprints 116% from record low levels; good time to ride?

Ola Electric share price today: Ola Electric Mobility shares have stunned the Street with a remarkable comeback over the past three months, emerging as a multibagger candidate. On Tuesday, the stock surged more than 10 per cent to hit its highest level since November 6, 2025. It touched an intraday high of ₹49.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

From the record lows of ₹22.25, touched on March 16, 2026, the stock has skyrocketed 116 per cent, according to NSE data.

Despite the sharp rebound, Ola Electric shares remains significantly below its issue price of ₹76. The stock is also down nearly 69 per cent from its all-time high of ₹157.40, which it touched on August 20, 2025.

Why Ola Electric shares are rising The recent rally in Ola Electric has been fueled by a combination of factors. Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that recent developments around the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company have been encouraging for the investors. The company has reported improvements in sales and service turnaround in the past few months. In the month of May, the electric two-wheeler maker reported 23 per cent M-o-M jump in registrations in May to 15,139 units, from 12,323 units in April, according to VAHAN data. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts | Reliance Industries hits 52-week low According to Ola, this was the third consecutive month of growth in the registrations, which significantly outpaced the industry growth.

Also, Ola Electric recently completed the QIP, which saw participation from marquee institutional investors such as Goldman Sachs, Mirae and others. Sunny said that the success of ₹750 crore QIP indicates that Ola continues to enjoy institutional confidence despite the challenges it has faced. "Operationally, Ola has taken corrective measures to strengthen its service network—one of the key concerns flagged by customers and investors. This, along with the launch of its Gen 3 platform, appears to be reflecting positively in recent sales volumes," he said. He said that the company's focus on battery cell manufacturing could emerge as a significant long-term growth driver, creating new revenue streams while improving margins through greater vertical integration.

"The key monitorable remains the sales trajectory of Ola's core two-wheeler business. Sustained growth in volumes over the next three to six months will be critical in determining whether the company can deliver a meaningful turnaround," Sunny said, adding that he maintains a 'Neutral' view at this stage and would prefer to assess performance over the next one to two quarters before going long. The company also delivered its first operating cash flow positive quarter in Q4FY26, with consolidated cash flow from operating activities of ₹91 crore, supported by PLI inflows, stronger gross margins, lower opex, and tighter working capital discipline. ALSO READ: Fino Payments Bank jumps 10% on releasing May business update In FY26, the company's consolidated gross margin reached 38.5 per cent, operating expenses reduced materially through the year, cash burn reduced significantly, service stabilised, and sales recovery improved, while the cell business moved from validation to scale.The company also delivered its first operating cash flow positive quarter in Q4FY26, with consolidated cash flow from operating activities of ₹91 crore, supported by PLI inflows, stronger gross margins, lower opex, and tighter working capital discipline.

Ola Electric stock: Technical outlook Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research), Prithvi Finmart, said that Ola Electric has showed a decent recovery from its lows. On the technical front, the stock crossed above its 200 DMA last week and has also formed a Bullish Head and Shoulders pattern on the daily chart, indicating positive momentum. As per the pattern setup, the medium-term outlook remains positive, with upside potential projected toward the ₹60 level. On the downside, the 200 DMA placed around ₹40 is likely to act as a strong support zone, the analyst said and advised investors to hold the stock as the short to medium-term chart structure remains constructive.