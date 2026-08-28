Ola Electric share price surges 6% after new S1Z electric scooter launch

Ola Electric share price: surged as much as 6 per cent in trade on Friday after the company announced the launch of its S1Z electric scooter, powered by its in-house developed LFP Bharat Cell technology. Ola Electric Mobility shares surged as much as 6 per cent in trade on Friday after the company announced the launch of its S1Z electric scooter, powered by its in-house developed LFP Bharat Cell technology.

The stock opened 4 per cent higher at ₹38 and climbed further to hit an intraday high of ₹39.77 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 2 PM, Ola Electric shares were trading 4 per cent higher at ₹39.13, with around 63 million shares changing hands. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was largely flat at 24,107.

Ola Electric has remained among the market’s worst underperformers since its Dalal Street debut in August 2024. The stock plunged nearly 86 per cent from its record high of ₹157.40, touched on August 20, 2024, to a low of ₹22.25, hit on March 16, 2026.

However, the stock staged a sharp recovery from its March low, gaining more than 80 per cent. At CMP, Ola Electric shares are still down close to 50 per cent from the IPO price of ₹76. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts in lacklustre session, Nifty around 24,100 Ola Electric stock: Should you buy? Ola Electric currently commands a market capitalisation of ₹18,097.08 crore, according to exchange data. According to Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities, a renewed interest in the EV theme could support Ola Electric in the medium term, particularly as investors look for opportunities in EV-related stocks that have underperformed.

On the technical front, he said that Ola Electric remains in consolidation, with the stock trading in a tight range over the past three to four months. He said that ₹44 is a key resistance and a decisive breakout above this level could trigger fresh buying and push the stock towards ₹48–50. On the downside, ₹36 is an important support. "Investors can consider making fresh positions in Ola Electric at current levels, but maintain a strict stop loss at ₹36 to protect capital," he said. Ola Electric S1Z scooter Meanwhile, Ola Electric said that S1Z brings the company's indigenous 46 series LFP cell platform technology, developed at its Battery Innovation Centre and manufactured at the Ola Gigafactory, to its most accessible scooter range, for the country's largest EV buying segment.