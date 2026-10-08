Ola Electric shares fall 10% as firm fixes price for ₹1,000-cr rights issue

Ola Electric’s share price fell 10 per cent on Thursday, after the company fixed the issue price for its proposed rights issue at ₹27 per equity share, a discount of about 26 per cent to Wednesday’s closing price. The ₹1,000 crore issue will be payable in two calls.

The stock opened nearly flat at ₹36.02 and fell to an intraday high of ₹32.70 on the NSE, down 9.96 per cent. At 01:46 AM, Ola’s shares were trading at ₹33.37, down around 8.12 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 1.60 per cent at 22,240.70.

The company in an exchange filing said, “in continuation to our intimation on the outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 07, 2026, wherein the Company is proposing to undertake Rights Issue of 37,02,72,665 partly paid-up Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each (“Rights Equity Shares”) at an issue price of ₹27 each (including a premium of ₹17 per Rights Equity Share), aggregating up to ₹9,99,73,61,955 crores to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 2 (Two) Rights Equity Shares for every 25 (Twenty-Five) fully paid- up Equity Shares held by eligible shareholders on the record date i.e. Tuesday, October 13, 2026.”