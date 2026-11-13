Ola Electric shares skid nearly 7% as Q2 revenue falls 39%, loss narrows

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility fell more than 6 per cent in early trade on Friday after the company announced its September quarter results (Q2FY27). The Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric two-wheeler maker reported a narrowing of its net loss for the quarter, even as revenue declined 39 per cent Y-o-Y.
The stock opened 3.5 per cent lower at ₹34.50, snapping its two-session winning streak, and declined further to hit an intraday low of ₹33.48.
As of 9:20 AM, Ola Electric shares were trading more than 4 per cent lower at ₹34.24. The stock also featured among the most actively traded equities on the NSE by volume, with over 15 million shares worth ₹55.63 crore changing hands in the first five minutes of trade. ReadOla Electric Q2FY27 results. Earlier on Thursday, Ola Electric Mobility posted a consolidated net loss of ₹362 crore for the July-September quarter, down from ₹418 crore a year earlier.
However, consolidated revenue from operations fell nearly 39 per cent to ₹421 crore from ₹ 690 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Total expenses during the quarter dropped 28 per cent to ₹639 crore from Rs 893 crore in the year-ago period, according to a company statement.
Ola Electric said that the automotive segment loss came in at ₹s 214 crore, compared to ₹233 crore in Q2 FY26. The segment revenue dropped to ₹420 crore from ₹688 crore.
The company said that it is restructuring its retail network by switching from company-owned stores to dealers. Ola opened its first dealer store on September 4, and has scaled to 319 outlets by November 8.
It added that operating expenses have continued to reduce and will further reduce by about ₹50 crore as it shuts down the company store network. Ola Electric stock: Analyst view
Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that Ola Electric is currently witnessing consolidation around the ₹34-35 levels after recovering from its recent low of around ₹30. The stock continues to exhibit a relatively weak broader price structure, with lower highs indicating that selling pressure remains evident. The ₹33-32 zone is an immediate support, while ₹30 remains a crucial downside support. On the upside, he said that ₹36-37 is an immediate resistance zone, and a sustained breakout above ₹37, supported by strong volumes, could pave the way for a recovery towards ₹39–40. "Overall, the technical outlook remains sideways to cautious, and the stock needs to decisively surpass its immediate resistance band to signal a meaningful improvement in momentum," the analyst said.
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