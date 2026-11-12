Ola Electric shares zoom 7% ahead of Q2 results; here's what to expect

Ola Electric share price: Electronic two-wheeler maker : Electronic two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility shares surged 7 per cent in Thursday's trade amid expectations of sequential improvement in the company's September quarter results due later in the day.

Ola Electric's share price rose to the day's high of ₹37 on the BSE, up 7.4 per cent, amid higher-than-usual volumes. As of 10.37 AM, 99.8 million shares of Ola had already changed hands on BSE and NSE combined.

At the last check, the small-cap EV stock was up 5.08 per cent at ₹36.19.

Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, said that Ola Electric Mobility is showing signs of recovery after forming a base around ₹30–32, with price reclaiming its 20, 50 and 100 EMAs.

The RSI near 55 indicates improving momentum, while volume suggests renewed buying interest. However, the stock is still below its 200 EMA near ₹38, and the ₹4042 zone remains a major resistance, he added. "A sustained breakout above ₹38–42 could strengthen the bullish reversal, while ₹35–36 is an important near-term support zone." Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola announced over the weekend that its board will meet on November 12 to approve Q2 FY27 earnings. What to expect from Ola earnings? ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; Nifty Realty rises 3% According to Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), Ola Electric could post a 26.5 per cent decline in net sales on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to ₹507 crore, even though the figure could grow 11.5 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

A 20 per cent YoY decline in volumes and a 5-6 per cent fall in average selling prices (ASPs) due to an inferior product mix are expected to drive sales lower on a yearly basis. Additionally, the losses are seen declining both YoY and QoQ to ₹315.3 crore. KIE added that it expects the company to report Ebitda loss of ₹140 crore in Q2 FY27 versus EBITDA loss of 200 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹170 crore in Q1 FY27. Reduction in sequential losses will be driven by (1) operating leverage benefits and (2) cost-control measures, and (3) higher mix of Gen-3 platform, partly offset by commodity headwinds, it observed.