Ola Electric zooms 10% on heavy volume; trades higher for 3rd straight day

In September, the company also launched the first wave of dealer-led stores to tap key regional markets across India.Ola's first cohort of network-partner stores, with dealer-operated outlets, were opened in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh."The establishment of a dealer-led network is a strategic move that takes our product ecosystem deeper across every corner of India. With our S1Z range starting at ₹79,999, our partner network will play a central role in taking EVs mainstream for every Indian household." said Manoj Murali, Chief Business Officer of Ola Electric in an exchange filing.Earlier in September, the company informed about the resignation of Hyun Shik Park, Chief Operations Officer, a senior management personnel of the company, with effect from September 5.The company's board approved re-appointment of Manoj Kumar Kohli, as an Independent Director, for a second term of 5 years commencing from December 06, 2026 up to December 05, 2031.Further, Shradha Sharma was also re-appointed as an Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term of 5 years up to December 05, 2031.