Om Power Transmission IPO opens: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Om Power Transmission: Om Power Transmission, a power transmission infrastructure EPC company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today, April 9, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹150 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 7.6 million shares worth up to ₹132.56 crore and an offer for sale of 1 million shares worth up to ₹17.50 crore.

Ahead of its IPO, the company raised ₹45 crore from three anchor investors on April 8. The company has allotted 2.57 million shares to anchor investors at the upper end at the price of ₹166 to ₹175 per share. Mauritius-based Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), and Sunrise Investment Trust participated in the anchor round, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP On April 9, the unlisted shares of Om Power were trading at ₹182, commanding a moderate premium of ₹7 or 4 per cent against the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. SBI Securities on Om Power Transmission IPO According to SBI Securities, Om Power is a company with proven capabilities in executing HV and EHV transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects on a turnkey basis, along with comprehensive O&M services. The company has delivered healthy financial performance with Revenue, Ebitda, and PAT growing at a CAGR of 52 per cent, 73 per cent, and 88 per cent to ₹279 crore, ₹34 crore, and ₹23 crore, respectively, between FY23-25.

Analysts believe the company is well placed to capitalise on strong sector tailwinds, with India’s power generation and transmission market expected to expand from $125 billion in FY24 to $280 billion by FY30P, growing at a CAGR of 14.4 per cent. Additionally, the company also plans to repay its borrowings partially to the tune of ₹25 crore, which will aid in savings of finance costs and boost profitability. "At the upper price band of ₹175, the issue is valued at a P/E of 27.1x/19.2x based on FY25 and annualised 9MFY26 earnings, respectively, on a post-issue basis. We recommend investors to subscribe to the issue at the cut-off price for a long-term investment horizon," the brokerage said.

Here are the key details of the Om Power Transmission IPO: Om Power Transmission IPO key dates The subscription window for the issue will close on Monday, April 30, 2026. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Wednesday, April 15. The company is expected to list its shares on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Friday, April 17. Om Power Transmission IPO lot size Om Power Transmission has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹166 to ₹175 per share. The lot size for an application is 85 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,875 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereof.