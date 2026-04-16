Om Power Transmission IPO to list on April 17; here's what GMP hints at

Om Power Transmission IPO listing forecast: Om Power Transmission, a power transmission infrastructure EPC company , is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Friday, April 17, 2026, and early indicators from the grey market point to a flat listing. The company raised ₹150 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprised a fresh issue of 7.6 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million equity shares.

Om Power Transmission IPO received a decent investor interest, achieving an overall oversubscription of 3.3 times, driven largely by strong participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose quota was booked 7.06 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investor segment also showed decent demand, oversubscribing their portions by 3.65 times and 1.54 times, respectively, according to NSE data.

The basis of allotment for the issue was finalised on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, and investors are now awaiting the stock’s debut on Dalal Street. Ahead of its debut, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹176.75 apiece in the grey market, indicating a premium of ₹1.75 or 1 per cent over the issue price of ₹175, as per sources tracking unofficial markets. If the current grey market sentiment sustains, Om Power shares are likely to debut around ₹177, implying potential listing gains of merely 1 per cent for IPO investors. However, market experts caution that the grey market operates outside regulatory oversight, and the GMP (Grey Market Premium) should not be viewed as a definitive indicator of the stock’s actual listing performance.

Om Power Transmission IPO details The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 7.6 millions shares worth up to ₹132.65 crore and an OFS of 1 million shares worth up to ₹17.5 crore. Under the OFS, Kalpesh Dhanjibhai Patel, Kanubhai Patel, and Vasantkumar Narayanbhai Patel are the promoter selling shareholders. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹166 to ₹175 per share, with a lot size of 65 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from April 9 to April 13, 2026. MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.