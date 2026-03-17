Omaxe share price zoms 18% on bourses; here's what is fuelling the buying

Shares of Omaxe Ltd were in high demand on the bourses on Tuesday, March 17, after the residential and commercial projects player announced that its subsidiaries had received RERA registration certificates for two of their respective projects.

Following the announcement, the company's share price surged as much as 18.06 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹80.98 per share on the NSE.

Omaxe shares, however, pared some gains but continued to trade higher. At 10:13 AM, the stock was quoted at ₹76.97 per share, reflecting a rise of 12.22 per cent from ₹68.59 per share at its previous close on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50 was trading at 23,514, up 106 points or 0.45 per cent.

A combined total of 1.47 million equity shares of Omaxe, estimated to be worth ₹11.55 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE today. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,407.79 crore on the NSE, as of March 17. Omaxe’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹62.50 to ₹113.40 per share on the NSE. Omaxe announces updates on RERA certification The company informed the exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiaries had received RERA registration certificates for two projects. "Mis. Omaxe World Street Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Omaxe Limited) has received a RERA registration certificate for one of its projects, i.e., 'Omaxe World Mall,' situated at the revenue estate of villages Badauli & Bhatola, Sector-79, Faridabad, vide registration no. HRERA-PKL-FBD-868-2026. The approval is granted subject to certain standard conditions," the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE.