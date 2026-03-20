OMC stocks rally on softer crude; HPCL, IOC, BPCL shares gain up to 5%

Notably, India remains heavily dependent on crude oil imports, with over 85 per cent of its requirement sourced from overseas markets. The country's imports reached 206.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 10MFY26, slightly higher than the previous year, according to a report by YES Securities. India sources around 40 per cent of its crude from the Middle East, which makes it sensitive to such geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, a recent HDFC Securities report said that OMCs like HPCL, IOC and BPCL may see pressure on margins as retail fuel prices remain unchanged despite rising crude prices. The report noted that for every ₹1 per litre decline in marketing margins, earnings per share could fall significantly. However, inventory gains in the current quarter may provide some near-term cushion. Despite near-term challenges, the brokerage has maintained 'Buy' on all the three OMCs -- HPCL, IOC and BPCL for targets of ₹579, ₹190 and ₹455, respectively.