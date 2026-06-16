OMCs, CGDs set to gain as oil, gas prices ease and supplies improve

Gross refining margins (GRMs) may fall from current extraordinary levels as refining recommences in the Middle East. One key factor is that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) under-recoveries, estimated at over Rs 600 per cylinder in June for OMCs, will reduce. Logistics and transport costs will also decline as the SoH reopens.

Actual liquefied natural gas (LNG) dispatches to India from Qatar may begin within the next six weeks. Petronet LNG will see volume recovery as Qatar restarts operations. Petronet may also look to sign long-term LNG contracts for the new 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity that came on stream at the end of March. In the long term, the US and Qatar will add a massive 100 mtpa of LNG export capacity over the next four to five years, representing more than a 20 per cent addition to current global capacity of about 500 mtpa.