OMCs gain after fuel price hike; Nifty Oil & Gas index rises up to 0.6%

Shares of oil and gas sector companies were in high demand on Tuesday, May 19, with the Nifty Oil & Gas index advancing 0.64 per cent following the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the country.

At 09:28 AM, the Nifty Oil & Gas index was up 0.45 per cent at 11,212.55 levels, led by Indraprastha Gas, which was trading over 2.10 per cent higher.

Among other gainers, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Adani Total Gas, and Chennai Petroleum Corporation were trading over 1 per cent higher each.

Reliance Industries, Aegis Logistics, Petronet LNG, and Castrol India were also trading higher by up to 0.88 per cent. In contrast, Mahanagar Gas, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and GAIL (India) were trading lower, with losses extending up to 0.80 per cent.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again Petrol and diesel prices were raised by around 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second fuel price hike in less than a week after state-run retailers ended a nearly four-year freeze on revisions. The latest revision comes after state-owned fuel retailers increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre on Friday — the first hike in more than four years. The move followed a sharp surge in global crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in the West Asia. That said, Gaurav Sharma, head of research, equity, at Globe Capital Market, expects further fuel price hikes in the near term, citing that the current increase is much smaller than what is needed. According to him, that was the reason why OMC stocks did not perform well when fuel prices were hiked for the first time.

According to Sharma, OMCs are still not performing as expected even after the second price hike, as the increase remains relatively small compared to the extent of under-recoveries. “There are huge under-recoveries, and even after the second price hike, it will take a very long time to bridge the shortfall,” he added. The only thing that can improve the situation is either a steep decline in crude oil prices or a sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices in India, which, according to him, appears quite unlikely. However, he believes the latest revision has opened the door for further increases in fuel prices. “This time, we can expect another ₹2 to ₹3 hike, which could bring OMCs into a relatively better position,” he noted.

“The expectation during the first revision was for a price hike of around ₹6 to ₹8, and the increase so far is still nowhere close to that. So, I think another price hike is warranted to put them in a better position,” said Sharma. Meanwhile, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have also seen back-to-back increases. On May 15, CNG prices were raised by ₹2 per kg in major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, followed by another ₹1 per kg hike on May 17. Global oil prices ease on hopes of renewed Iran talks Global oil prices eased on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he was holding off on a planned military strike on Iran, citing the possibility of “serious negotiations” between the two sides.