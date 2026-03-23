Oil turmoil: OMCs raise industrial diesel rate; ATF hike likely from April

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised industrial diesel prices by ₹22 per litre , even as retail diesel prices remain unchanged, in a move that could offer some relief to marketing margins amid elevated crude prices.

According to a Nomura note dated March 22, industrial diesel prices were increased to ₹109.59 per litre from ₹87.57 per litre on March 20, marking a jump of about 25 per cent. However, the retail diesel price in Delhi continued to stay flat at ₹87.57 per litre.

Industrial diesel accounts for around 13 per cent of total diesel sold in India, based on Nomura’s estimates and discussions with company managements. Key users include Indian Railways, state transport undertakings, mining firms, infrastructure and construction companies, manufacturing units, captive power plants and telecom towers.

Since the West Asia war started on February 27, 2026, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) fell 22.8 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) slipped 25 per cent and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) plunged 24 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. OMCs may still be under-recovering on industrial diesel Despite the steep hike, Nomura said OMCs are likely to continue losing money on diesel sales to industrial users because the total cost to the marketing segment remains significantly higher. The brokerage estimated that the effective diesel cost for OMCs’ marketing segment is currently above ₹140 per litre, after factoring in refinery transfer price, excise duty, value-added tax and dealer margins.

Even so, the rise in bulk diesel prices is expected to improve blended marketing margins by around ₹2 per litre, offering partial support to earnings. Ebitda impact on OMCs Nomura estimates the move could have an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) impact of around ₹12,200 crore for IOCL, ₹7,600 crore for BPCL and ₹6,700 for HPCL. READ | Antique reaffirms 'Buy' on Kirloskar Pneumatic, sees 25% upside; here's why This translates into roughly 20–22 per cent impact on the companies’ pre-war annual Ebitda run rate, though the brokerage noted that the benefit is not especially material in the current high crude price environment.

Premium petrol price also raised OMCs have also increased the price of 95-octane premium petrol by ₹2 per litre to ₹101.89 per litre in Delhi, with similar revisions elsewhere in the country. Nomura said the move is unlikely to materially affect OMC earnings, as premium petrol caters to only a small, low-single-digit share of the market. The estimated impact on financials is less than 1 per cent at the Ebitda level. Jet fuel prices may rise sharply from April 1 Nomura also flagged the possibility of a sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices from April 1, given the spike in international jet fuel prices.