OMCs rally post fuel price hike; Nifty Oil & Gas up 1.6%, HPCL, BPCL lead

Shares of oil and gas companies were in demand in Monday’s trade, May 25, with the Nifty Oil & Gas index rising 1.66 per cent to 11,561, following another hike in petrol and diesel prices in the country.

Among others, GAIL (India) was up 3 per cent, while Indraprastha Gas, Petronet LNG, and Aegis Vopak Terminals gained over 2 per cent each. Mahanagar Gas, Aegis Logistics, Adani Total Gas, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Reliance Industries, and Castrol India were trading higher by up to 1.8 per cent.

In contrast, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India were trading lower by 1.21 per cent and 2.31 per cent, respectively. Petrol, diesel prices hiked again Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to pass on rising international oil prices to consumers. With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched ₹7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, raising concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.

According to industry sources, petrol prices were increased by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel by ₹2.71 per litre. In Delhi, petrol prices were raised to ₹102.12 per litre from ₹99.51 earlier, while diesel prices increased to ₹95.20 per litre from ₹92.49. The back-to-back hikes follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated global crude oil prices, tightening refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have significantly increased import costs. Crude oil prices ease on hopes of potential US-Iran agreement Oil prices slipped to a two-week low on Monday amid optimism over a potential US-Iran agreement, despite lingering disagreements over key issues, including restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz affecting supply.