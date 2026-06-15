OMCs to infra: Analysts pick sectors likely to gain from US-Iran peace deal

The US-Iran peace deal is likely to ease stress and benefit a host of sectors back home, suggest analysts, but suggest investors for the finer details of the agreement before investing.

At the moment, both parties - the US and Iran - could try to spin narratives due to domestic political compulsions, suggest analysts at Bernstein, and some devious details may only become visible in some weeks.

Among sectors, Bernstein expects oil marketing companies (OMCs) will likely stand to benefit from reduced crude oil prices that dropped around 4 per cent on Monday to $83 a barrel (bbl), while aviation, travel and MENA-exposed names are other direct beneficiaries. The research and broking house has a Nifty target of 26,000 by year-end, up nearly 8.3 per cent from the current levels.

ALSO READ: US-Iran peace deal may help boost India's exports, stabilise rupee “We’ll likely see a continued rebound in healthcare due to easing of US pricing pressures. We also expect many infra-linked announcements in West Asia after a decisive end to war - involving both energy linked and water linked infrastructure, which could support some industrial names in the coming months. Also, given the rate hike overhang recedes, we may also see easing of spending environment in US - potentially helping the information technology (IT) sector,” said Venugopal Garre, managing director, Bernstein. The announcement of a likely peace deal to be signed on June 19 sent global markets soaring on Monday with the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 indices back home surging over 1.3 per cent each in intra-day deals.

If the ceasefire holds and energy markets stabilise, the cleaner Indian beneficiaries, according to Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager, INVasset PMS, are oil-sensitive domestic sectors: OMCs, aviation, logistics, cement, paints, autos, and select financials. ALSO READ: Hormuz reopening would offer relief for Asia, but economic scars may linger Capital market intermediaries, he believes, can also become relevant because lower geopolitical risk can revive flows, risk appetite, and trading activity. Pharma remains a defensive hedge, while power stays structural, but the immediate post-West Asia basket is import-cost relief. "India’s pressure point in this conflict was never only geopolitics; it was the pass-through into crude, rupee weakness, imported inflation, and margin pressure. Lower crude and calmer freight rates can give immediate earnings relief to sectors where fuel, petchem, transport, or borrowing costs matter," Garg said. Buying was seen across-the-board with auto, financial services, metals, real estate and consumer durables indexes on the National Stock Exchange rallying up to 3.5 per cent during the day.If the ceasefire holds and energy markets stabilise, the cleaner Indian beneficiaries, according to Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager, INVasset PMS, are oil-sensitive domestic sectors: OMCs, aviation, logistics, cement, paints, autos, and select financials.Capital market intermediaries, he believes, can also become relevant because lower geopolitical risk can revive flows, risk appetite, and trading activity. Pharma remains a defensive hedge, while power stays structural, but the immediate post-West Asia basket is import-cost relief."India’s pressure point in this conflict was never only geopolitics; it was the pass-through into crude, rupee weakness, imported inflation, and margin pressure. Lower crude and calmer freight rates can give immediate earnings relief to sectors where fuel, petchem, transport, or borrowing costs matter," Garg said.

Meanwhile, analysts at Morgan Stanley expect strong consumption growth in India going ahead, helped by lower interest rates, the effect of lower taxes and better overall income growth. A pickup in private capex, they said, is the key reason for them to remain overweight the consumption-related sector. ALSO READ: OMCs rally: IOC, BPCL, HPCL gain up to 4% as oil retreat boosts sentiment “Energy, mining, defence, fertilizers, semi-conductors and data centres are the likely new capex drivers for India. As regards financials, net interest margins (NIMs) are troughing. Strong credit growth and benign credit costs help a strong earnings cycle for banks,” said Ridham Desai, managing director and chief India equity strategist, Morgan Stanley, in a coauthored report with Nayant Parekh.