One year of Op Sindoor: Defence stocks surge amid geopolitical tensions

Operation Sindoor refers to the military strikes launched by India against targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025. The strikes were carried out in response to the terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025.

Defence stocks have remained resilient even as Indian equity markets grappled with multiple headwinds, including a decline in corporate profits, turbulence arising from India-US tariff tensions, and the war in West Asia, which has unsettled oil prices. The Nifty India Defence index, a gauge of defence stocks, rose by 32 per cent, with the market capitalisation of its constituents increasing by ₹2.4 trillion over the last 12 months. During the same time, benchmark Nifty declined by 0.3 per cent, while Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small Cap 100 rose by 13 per cent each. The rally has also been supported by ongoing global conflicts and tensions, including the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, instability in West Asia, and rising strategic competition among major powers, all of which have driven higher defence spending worldwide.