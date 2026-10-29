As of 1:40 PM, the stock pared some gains but continued to trade in positive territory at ₹323. Nearly 3 million shares had changed hands, exchange data showed.

The stock opened nearly 3 per cent higher at ₹331.05 on the NSE and climbed to an intraday high of ₹337.35.

For the September quarter, according to an exchange filing, the company reported a PAT of ₹125.12 crore, up 100 per cent Y-o-Y. The firm had earned a profit of ₹62.4 crore in the same quarter a yea ago.

Its revenue from operations in Q2FY27 grew by 45 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹731.81 crore, compared with ₹505.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

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Its GNPA stood at 2.18 per cent at the end of the September quarter, showing a 75 bps Y-o-Y and 7 bps Q-o-Q improvement. NNPA was at 0.34 per cent in the quarter, down 2 bps Q-o-Q.