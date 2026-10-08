ONGC, NTPC, BDL, BEL, IOC among 13 CPSE stocks to hit 52-week lows on Thurs

A total of 13 stocks from the CPSE index hit their respective 52-week lows. The list includes Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NTPC, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Power Grid Corporation, NMDC and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) and SJVN also hit 52-week lows. These stocks were down up to 3 per cent in intraday deals.

At 10:26 AM, the BSE CPSE index was down 1.2 per cent, as compared to a 0.51 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past month, the CPSE index underperformed the market by falling 7 per cent, against a 4.4 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

The BSE CPSE Index is designed to measure the performance of CPSEs listed on the BSE. CPSEs are companies in which 51 per cent or more of the direct holding belongs to the Central Government of India. The index was launched on September 29, 2014.

For the public sector undertaking (PSUs) defence companies, analysts at ICICI Securities expect the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) to remain muted (revenue growth range from flat to lower double digit), which is in line with historical trends. However, in a few specific cases, private players could showcase strong execution in Q2 (10–50 per cent revenue YoY growth), a departure from the historical trends.