ONGC, OIL fall 4% as Brent crude tumbles below $100 on US-Iran ceasefire

ONGC, Oil India share price today

Shares of upstream oil companies in India -- ONGC and Oil India -- declined in trade on Wednesday, April 8, following a sharp fall in oil prices today. Brent crude futures tumbled on Wednesday morning after t he US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire in hostilities and agreed to allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) slipped 4.11 per cent intraday, while those of OIL eased 4.02 per cent in an otherwise firm market. At 9:25 AM, these shares were lower by around 3 per cent compared to the BSE Sensex index, which was quoting 3.37 per cent (2,515 points) higher at 77,131.91 levels.

Share price movement of oil upstream companies is directly proportional to oil price movement. A fall in oil price dents shares of ONGC and Oil India as these companies identify, discover, and extract crude oil. As oil prices rise/fall, the realizations for oil extraction per barrel increases/decreases, thereby increasing/decreasing the company’s revenue. Brent crude oil below $100/barrel On Wednesday morning, Brent crude futures slipped below the $100/barrel-mark. Futures for Brent crude oil plunged 13 per cent to $94.95 per barrel, while US crude oil futures eased 15 per cent to $95.9 per barrel. The decline in oil prices came after US President Donald Trump, earlier today, shared a social media post attributed to Tehran, indicating a potential easing of West Asia tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump quoted what he described as an official statement from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, suggesting that Iran is willing to allow secure transit through the strategic waterway under certain conditions. ALSO READ: LIC share price jumps 6% on bonus issue buzz; analyst view here The statement noted that Iran’s armed forces would halt their defensive actions if attacks on the country’s power infrastructure stop. It further indicated that passage through the Strait of Hormuz could be facilitated for a limited window, stating that safe transit would be permitted for two weeks, subject to coordination with Iran’s military and certain technical considerations.

ONGC, Oil India: Q4FY26 results expectations Analysts at Nomura expect ONGC (Neutral) to report Q4FY26 Ebitda of ₹18,800 crore, up 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) reflecting around 24 per cent Q-o-Q higher crude oil realizations and marginally-lower liquid sales volumes. “We expect gas volumes to be down 6 per cent Q-o-Q and realizations down 3 per cent Q-o-Q due to soft domestic gas prices sequentially. Rupee depreciation by ~2.7 per cent Q-o-Q further underpin our earnings estimates for Q4FY26,” it said. For Oil India (Neutral), the brokerage expects standalone Ebitda of ₹2,700 crore, an increase of 49 per cent Q-o-Q.

“We build in oil sales volumes of 0.829 million tonnes, 2 per cent higher Q-o-Q; and gas sales volumes of 0.623bcm, down 6 per cent Q-o-Q, in-line with current production trends. We factor in net oil realizations to be 24 per cent higher Q-o-Q at $78/bbl, while net gas realization might be slightly lower at $6.9/mmbtu due to softer APM gas prices Q-o-Q,” Nomura said. ALSO READ: RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains 'neutral' stance ICICI Securities, on the other hand, believe Brent crude (net of windfall tax) realisations could improve 30 per cent Q-o-Q (9 per cent Y-o-Y) for ONGC and 27 per cent Q-o-Q (7 per cent Y-o-Y) for Oil India (OIL).