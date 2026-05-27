Investors sold shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday, May 27, as the oil exploration company reported weak set of results for the March quarter (Q4) of 2025-26 financial year (FY26) despite elevated crude oil prices globally.

ONGC share price declined 4 per cent to ₹275.5 per share on the BSE, down 4.1 per cent intraday. The stock was lower by 2.7 per cent at 9:32 AM, compared to a 0.17-per cent drop in the BSE Sensex index.

Its crude oil production fell 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 6 per cent Y-o-Y, while natural gas production slipped 4 per cent Q-o-Q and 3 per cent Y-o-Y. The management attributed the weakness in oil production to geological complexities at 98/2 field in Eastern offshore, and operational issues at DUDP project. That apart, ONGC’s standalone revenue was largely flat at ₹35,928 crore compared to ₹34,982-crore revenue clocked in the corresponding quarter last year (Q4FY25). ONGC said crude oil and gas sales stood at 4.6 million metric tonne (mmt) and 3.8 billion cubic metres (bcm), respectively. Value added products (VAP) sales, meanwhile, stood at 595 thousand metric tonnes (tmt).

READ | Coal India stock falls 6% as ₹5,000-cr OFS opens; floor price set at 10% discount Besides, the reported oil realisation came at $78.3/bbl. ONGC Q4 results analysis: What Motilal Oswal, Jefferies, Macquarie say While most brokerages have retained their ratings on ONGC stock for now, they await the management’s analyst call for further details on Q4FY26 results ONGC earnings concall is scheduled for May 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM IST. Macquarie | Outperform | Target price: ₹300 According to reports, analysts at Macquarie noted that even as ONGC reported a weak Q4, the company has a “firmer” path ahead.

Jefferies | Buy | Target price: ₹360 Jefferies, too, noted that ONGC’s Q4FY26 results were soft with Ebitda coming in 20 per cent below estimates, weighed by higher operating expenditure and higher dry-well write-offs. Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral MOFSL pointed out that ONGC’s adjusted net profit missed the brokerage’s estimate, driven by high dry-well write offs, though revenue came in-line. READ | Aequs tumbles 10% after Q4 Ebitda miss; JM Financial downgrades to 'Reduce' It said the company’s production volume growth was disappointing, and dry well write-offs were above estimates. ONGC shares: Long-term view Recently, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG) introduced certain changes to the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948. It reduced royalty rate for the onshore production of crude oil from 20 per cent (cum-royalty basis) to 12.5 per cent (ex-royalty basis).

Further, well head price for nomination fields (for both crude oil and natural gas) shall be determined by applying a 20-per cent fixed ad valorem deduction toward post-well head costs. Previously, for ONGC’s nominated blocks, the government had prescribed fixed post-well head cost deductions of ₹3,955/₹2,226 per tonne for onshore/offshore fields. MOFSL estimated that the reduction in royalties shall increase ONGC’s FY27 standalone net profit by 5 per cent, assuming crude oil realization averages at $75/bbl, gas price realisation at $7.2/mmbtu, and rupee averages at 91 per US dollar. Notably, ONGC guided for production of 21 mmt for crude oil and 21.5 bcm for gas in FY27. The management also highlighted, during Q3FY26 results earnings call, that production from the Mumbai High field is witnessing improvement, aided by technical support from BP, with identified drilling locations expected to further support output growth over the coming quarters.