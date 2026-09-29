Only 62 mn invest in MFs despite 500-550 mn UPI users in India: EY report

India has approximately 500-550 million active UPI users, yet only around 62 million individuals invest in mutual funds and approximately 50 million participate actively in equity markets, according to the latest Ernst & Young report.

Investable assets of households have grown to nearly $5.2 trillion in FY25, increasing their share of total household assets to approximately 34 per cent from 28 per cent in FY15, the report said.

Individual investors account for 18.7 per cent of the Indian equity market, the highest level recorded in over two decades, the report added. Districts beyond the top 10 accounted for 70 per cent of NSE-registered investors trading in FY25, compared with 61 per cent in FY21, it said.