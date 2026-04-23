Oracle Financial Services jumps 7% after posting Q4 results; PAT up 30% YoY

Its revenue for the quarter was up 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹2,065.2 crore. Sequentially, the revenue grew 5 per cent.

Further, the products business posted revenue of ₹1,871 crore, up 21 per cent, and the services business posted revenue of ₹194 crore, up 11 per cent.

The board of directors of the company also declared a second interim Dividend of ₹270 per equity share of ₹5 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the same is fixed as Thursday, May 7, 2026.

“For the quarter, our revenues, operating income, and net income grew 20 per cent, 39 per cent, and 31 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Our operating metrics are healthy. We have a strong deal pipeline with our Remaining Performance Obligations as of March 31, 2026, at ₹7,761 crore, 9.2 per cent higher than as of December 31, 2025. All this is a result of our innovation leadership that offers modern solutions to our customers, adding value for a disciplined conduct of business,” said Avadhut Ketkar, chief financial officer, Oracle Financial Services Software.