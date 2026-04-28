Orient Green shares jump 17%; up 64% from 52-wk low; what's fuelling rally

Orient Green Power shares price today: Shares of Orient Green Power Company were in high demand during Tuesday’s trading session and surged as much as 16.94 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹13.11 per share on the NSE after the power generation company announced that its subsidiary, Gamma Green Power Private Limited (Gamma), has completed the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Renfra Energy India Limited (formerly Renfra Energy India Private Limited) (Renfra).

Orient Green Power shares have recouped a whopping 64.28 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹7.98 touched earlier this year on March 30, 2026, on the NSE.

Although the counter pared gains partially, it continued to see strong demand from investors. At 10:22 AM, Orient Green Power shares were trading at ₹12.72 apiece on the NSE, reflecting a gain of 13.47 per cent from the previous close of ₹11.21 per share. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, was quoted at 24,173, up 80 points or 0.33 per cent. So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 454 million equity shares of Orient Green Power, estimated to be worth around ₹57 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,490.91 crore on the NSE, as of April 28, 2026.

Orient Green Power announces completion of EPC contract Orient Green Power, in a regulatory filing, informed the exchanges that Gamma has received the service connection for the remaining one unit of 3.3 MW WTG, and the remaining procedural formalities are currently being completed for commissioning, which is expected by the end of the day on April 27, 2026. Accordingly, Gamma has successfully completed capacity expansion by setting up three WTGs of 3.3 MW each, aggregating to 9.9 MW in Tiruchirappalli district, Tamil Nadu, within the execution time period. Earlier, on February 2, 2026, the company had informed that Gamma had entered into an EPC contract with Renfra Energy India for setting up three WTGs of 3.3 MW each, aggregating to 9.9 MW in Tiruchirappalli district, Tamil Nadu, on a turnkey basis.