Overseas investors pivot to short India debt ahead of policy turn

Overseas investors are opting for short-term Indian government bonds as they find attractive entry points amid expectations ​of the interest rates cycle turning, with the Iran ​war driving inflation higher.

Bonds with maturities of less than five years ‌made up over two-thirds of the top 10 notes foreign investors bought during March-May, higher than less than half of similar purchases in January-February, clearing house data showed.

Overseas investors overall bought bonds worth ₹22,100 crore in January-February, while in March, they sold a record ₹17,700 crore, before turning buyers in April-May.

Indian government bond yields have risen over the last three months, with shorter duration yields - most sensitive to rates - spiking on inflation concerns due to the Iran war-linked energy ‌shock.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 34 basis points from March to May, while the five-year yield rose 55 bps, with the spread dropping to an eight-month low of 15 bps. Investors are increasingly factoring a shift toward tighter policy, said Krishna Bhimavarapu, APAC economist at State Street Investment Management. While the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to hold rates ​at the June meeting, the policy direction is clearly shifting, he said. "In such an environment, ‌the front end (of the yield curve) offers more attractive risk-adjusted carry with lower duration risk, while the long end remains vulnerable to ​further ‌repricing if the tightening cycle materialises."