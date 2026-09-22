Pace Digitek shares surge 13% as arm bags ₹488-crore BESS supply order

Shares of Pace Digitek rallied 13 per cent in Tuesday's intraday trade after a major order win by its material subsidiary for the BESS Project at Barh STPP. The order value amounts to ₹488.46 crore. Pace Digitek shares rose to the day's high of ₹175.37 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), rising as much as 13.24 per cent, against the last closing price of ₹154.86 apiece. As of 9.40 AM, the stock was trading 10.4 per cent higher at ₹171. A combined 7 million shares had changed hands on the exchanges at the time of writing this report. Commenting on the stock, Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, advised to avoid fresh entry at current levels as Pace Digitek is rebounding from lower levels but remains capped below its 50, 100, and 200 EMAs (₹175.34, ₹181.21, ₹184.88) with RSI recovering to 54.19. The shares of the company were listed on the bourses in October 2025. Pace Digitek stock is down 29 per cent from its IPO price of ₹219 and so far this year, it has lost 9 per cent. Its all-time high stands at ₹231.95 an all-time low at ₹139.81, according to NSE data.

Existing holders may hold strictly with a stop loss at ₹150, he advised, adding that fresh buying is recommended only after a sustained breakout above ₹185 backed by strong volume. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Pace Digitek order win details The company on Monday evening said that its material subsidiary, Lineage Power Private Limited (LPPL), has secured an order valued at ₹488.46 crore (including GST) from NTPC GE Power Services Private Limited (NGSL) for the BESS Project at Barh STPP (NTPC Stages I & II). According to the exchange filing, the order comprises the supply, testing, supervision of erection and commissioning of BESS containers, together with Battery Management Systems (BMS) and Energy Management Systems (EMS). The order also includes five years of Annual Maintenance Services (AMC) and a further seven-year extended warranty for the battery containers, providing lifecycle support for the deployed systems, the company said.

The date of completion for the order is December 31, 2026. "The order marks a further step in Pace Digitek’s strategy to build a scaled and integrated Energy platform, with LPPL being developed as a product-led BESS business spanning manufacturing, product supply, system integration and lifecycle support," the company said in a press release. As of 2025, Pace Digitek has operationalised 2.5 GWh of BESS manufacturing capacity. It has now expanded this to 5 GWh, and plans to further scale capacity towards 10 GWh by Q3 FY27. The company has delivered BESS containers representing more than 1.5 GWh of capacity to date.