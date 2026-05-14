Pace of new product launches, filings key for Cipla's future growth

Cipla’s March quarter revenue of Rs 6,541 crore was down 3 per cent Y-o-Y and below consensus estimates. Operating profit of Rs 997 crore was down 35 per cent Y-o-Y and net profit of Rs 554.6 crore was down 55 per cent Y-o-Y, missing estimates. High growth in India (up 15 per cent Y-o-Y) and Africa (up 21 per cent Y-o-Y, or 14 per cent in constant currency terms) somewhat offset the decline in North America (down 26 per cent Y-o-Y). US sales (22 per cent of consolidated sales) declined 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,410 crore ($155 million, down 30 per cent in constant currency terms).