Page Industries shares skid 4% after Q1 results; ₹200 dividend declared

Page Industries Ltd.’s share price fell over 4 per cent on Thursday after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results, with net profit slipping 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Along with the results, its board has recommended an interim dividend of ₹200. The dividend is payable on each share carrying a face value of ₹10.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India and neighbouring countries, and Speedo in India.

As of 3:12 PM, the company’s share price was trading 2.85 per cent lower at ₹37,205 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.35 per cent lower at 24,349.75. Intraday, the stock fell 4.2 per cent to ₹36,670.

Page Industries posted a 4 per cent decline in net profit to ₹193 crore for the June quarter of FY27 compared to a profit ₹201 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a 7.9 per cent increase in total revenue from operations to ₹1,420.4 crore in Q1 FY27 compared to ₹1,316.6 crore in the year-ago period. Page Industries reported a 2 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Ebitda to ₹289 crore from ₹295 crore. The company’s Ebitda margin also declined to 20.3 per cent from 22.4 per cent in the same period last year. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that Page Industries has been hovering in a broader consolidation range on long-term charts. The ongoing profit-taking within this range has reached 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level at the ₹36,770 spot level (tracing the previous up-move from ₹29,685 to ₹43,855). Going forward, we expect the stock to stabilise around the ₹35,100 spot level which is a strong confluence area marking both the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level and the price support of the previous swing low. “Given this chart structure, we suggest accumulating long positions around this support area from a medium- to long-term perspective.,” he added.