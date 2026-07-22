Paper stocks rally up to 20% as Emami Paper reports 6x jump in Q1 PAT

Paper stocks rallied in Wednesday's trade after Emami Paper Mills reported a six-fold jump in June quarter (Q1FY27) net profit, driven by strong growth in revenue. The earnings momentum saw a spillover ffect aross the sector, with Emami Paper Mills hitting the 20 per cent upper circuit, while JK Paper and West Coast Paper Mills also gained up to 10 per cent intraday.

Emami Paper Mills delivered strong operational results for Q1FY27, with net profit growing to ₹38.61 crore from ₹6.31 crore in Q1FY26. The company's revenue from operations grew 21.84 per cent y-o-y to ₹560.37 crore, up from ₹461.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Notably, operational revenue grew by ₹100.40 crore annually In the results exchange filing the company also disclosed that it is reducing its preference share liabilities, noting ₹123.75 cr of upcoming redemptions.

Paper stocks performance Emami Paper Mills Emami Paper Mills' share price was locked in upper circuit as it gained 20 per cent at intraday to ₹118 apiece. The Paper Mills stock has delivered a 17.32 per cent return over the past one year, outperforming the Nifty 50, which has declined 4.32 per cent. However, its three-year return has remained largely flat at 0.11 per cent, compared with a 21.44 per cent gain in the benchmark. JK Paper JK Paper's stock gained 9.8 per cent intraday to ₹412 apiece. As of 02:35 PM the stock was trading 3.21 per cent higher at ₹387 apiece. The counter has gained 1.76 per cent over the past one year and over the last three years, JK Paper has delivered a 22.93 per cent return.