Parag Milk Foods shares surge 13% as firm posts highest-ever revenue in Q2

Parag Milk Foods: Small-cap stock Parag Milk Foods rallied a whopping 13 per cent in Wednesday's intraday trade following its September quarter (Q2) results for the fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27). This is the third straight day of gains for the dairy products manufacturer.

The maker of Gowardhan Ghee and Go Cheese, Parag Milk Foods, posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue during the quarter under review, backed by robust underlying volume growth and growing traction in the new-age business. However, its bottom line declined marginally.

Following the earnings that came late last night, Parag Milk Foods shares rallied as much as 13.20 per cent to ₹282.50 on the BSE amid heavy volumes. It has gained 21 per cent in three days.

Around 5 million shares of the small-cap stock have changed hands on BSE and NSE combined so far. The stock was up 10.8 per cent at ₹276.70 as of 11.40 AM. Parag Milk Foods' near-term performance remains encouraging, with the stock having gained 24 per cent in six months even though it has lost 12 per cent in a year. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Vipin Kumar, AVP – Equity Research (Derivatives & Technical Analyst) at Globe Capital Market, said the most recent profit-taking from 317 to 232 levels halted around its 2-year long exponential moving averages. The sharp surge in prices following its quarterly numbers from the moving average support is a positive development and could lead the stock towards 315-320 levels in the near term, he added.

Parag Milk Foods Q2 results The company posted a revenue growth of 23 per cent to 1,241 crore for the quarter under review, its highest ever, on the back of 12 per cent volume growth and 23 per cent value growth. Paneer recorded its highest-ever quarterly volumes, supported by the shift from unorganized to branded paneer and rising protein consumption, said the company in a press release. Meanwhile, flagship categories, comprising Ghee, Cheese, Paneer, and Curd, contributed 63 per cent to the total revenue. The company’s new-age business, comprising Pride of Cows and Avvatar, recorded sharp revenue growth of 71 per cent YoY to ₹154 crore, and now contributes 12 per cent of overall turnover vs 9 per cent a year ago.

However, Parag Milk's Q2 profit was unchanged amid a sharp increase in the cost of materials consumed. The profit in Q2 FY27 was ₹42 crore, down 8 per cent from ₹45.65 crore in the same period last year, but nearly doubled from ₹22.05 crore in Q1 FY27. Furthermore, Parag Milk's Board approved the scheme of amalgamation of Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farm Pvt. Ltd., a 100 per cent subsidiary, with the holding company itself, subject to requisite approvals. The proposed amalgamation is likely to benefit in the form of operational synergies, riding on the distribution network, efficient utilisation of capital and resources, etc., the company added.