Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price movement

Share price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies hit a 52-week high of ₹1,527.65, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume.

In the past month, the stock price of aerospace & defence company rallied 30 per cent, compared to a 0.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It bounced back 163 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹580 touched on March 23, 2026.

Till 01:57 PM, the average trading volume at the Paras Defence counter jumped over five-fold with a combined 5.55 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for nearly 100,000 shares on these exchanges, data shows.

Paras Defence overview The company’s operations span two core verticals: Optics & Optronic Systems and Defence Engineering, which includes Defence Electronics, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Protection Solutions, and Heavy Engineering. Paras is the only Indian company developing and manufacturing Optronic Periscopes in the Asia-Pacific region for submarine applications. While maintaining a global outlook, Paras Defence remains firmly focused on advancing India’s self-reliance in defence technology, powered by strong in-house R&D, integrated engineering capabilities, and turnkey system delivery. Paras Semiconductors on July 22, 2026 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Madhya Pradesh to establish an advanced semiconductor packaging Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in the state. Backed by a proposed investment of ₹6,200 crore, the project is expected to strengthen India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and accelerate the development of semiconductor devices for strategic applications.

Paras Defence – outlook India’s defence infrastructure and modernisation are receiving a massive, highly strategic push in the Union Budget FY2026–27, backed by a total defence allocation of ₹7.85 trillion. A key driver is the robust capital head allocation of over ₹2.19 trillion, with ₹1.85 trillion strictly earmarked for advanced capital acquisitions like next-generation fighter aircraft, warships, submarines, and drones. The country is shifting decisively toward self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), reserving roughly 75 per cent of this capital acquisition budget amounting to ₹1.39 trillion exclusively for procurement from domestic defence industries. The Government's Make in India initiative has fundamentally repositioned the role of the private sector in India's defence industrial base. Policies introduced have progressively eased industrial licensing requirements, removed a large number of parts, components, and sub-assemblies from the purview of licensing, and created a transparent procurement framework that allows private companies to compete on equal terms with Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Paras Defence said in its FY26 annual report.