Park Medi World shares jumped 5.7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,024.9 per share. At 10:01 AM, Park Medi World’s share price was trading 5.6 per cent higher at ₹215.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.83 per cent at 77,265.73.

The buying on the counter came after the company launched an advanced multi-super specialty hospital in Panchkula, alongside the ongoing expansion of its Mohali facility, as the group looks to strengthen access to tertiary and quaternary care across Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The hospital has been designed to reduce patient dependence on metro cities such as Delhi for advanced treatments by bringing high-end medical care closer to the Tricity region. The facility is equipped with advanced diagnostics, modular operating theatres, and critical care infrastructure, and will offer services across oncology, neurosciences, orthopaedics, cardiology, and critical care, including robotic-assisted procedures. A significant proportion of beds is dedicated to critical care services.

With the Panchkula launch and the upcoming Mohali expansion, the group will have a combined capacity of approximately 850 beds in the Tricity region. "The launch of our Panchkula facility and upcoming expansion in Mohali mark a significant step in building a scaled, integrated healthcare ecosystem across North India. Our focus is on building centres of excellence across key specialties while leveraging technology and operational efficiencies to deliver high-quality care at scale," said Dr. Ankit Gupta, managing director, Park Group of Hospitals. Dr. Sanjay Sharma, CEO and whole time director, Park Hospitals, added that the facility has been designed to deliver seamless, patient-centric care supported by strong clinical governance and modern infrastructure, with the aim of enhancing treatment outcomes and overall patient experience across the region.

Park Group is North India’s second largest Hospital Chain, currently operating 16 hospitals with a combined capacity of 3,960 beds. Park Group is in the process of integrating an additional five hospitals, which are under various stages of execution along-with expansion of existing facilities, resulting in the addition of 1,500 beds. These expansions will take Park Group’s total bed capacity to 5,460 beds by March 2028, underscoring its aggressive growth and leadership in healthcare delivery. READ | TCS, Infosys: Nifty IT falls 3% in rising market: Key reasons explained The Group has a strong presence across key cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Behror, Jaipur, Agra, and Panchkula.

Technical view "Park Medi World Limited is currently exhibiting a strong bullish structure on the daily chart, characterized by a sustained uptrend with higher high–higher low formation after a sharp rally from the 150 zone. The stock is trading near its recent swing high around 212, which is acting as immediate resistance, while a breakout above this level can trigger fresh momentum toward 225–235 levels," said Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. He added: On the downside, immediate support is placed near 208, followed by stronger support around 198 (20 EMA zone), and major support at 185 where the 50 EMA is positioned, indicating a healthy trend base. RSI is hovering near 60–62, suggesting positive momentum without being overbought, leaving room for further upside. Overall, the trend remains bullish as long as the price sustains above 198, and dips toward support zones may offer buying opportunities with a favorable risk-reward setup.

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