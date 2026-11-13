Park Medi World shares plummet 10% as Q2 profit tanks 31%, margins slide

Park Medi World share price: Hospital stock Park Medi World erased gains and tanked 10 per cent in Friday's intraday deals after its September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings disappointed investors.

As of 11.55 am, Park Medi World's share price was down 5.6 per cent at ₹242 while the BSE barometer Sensex declined 0.45 per cent 81,544.

Park Medi World, earlier today, posted a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit after tax at ₹54.5 crore for Q2 FY27 as against ₹78.7 crore in the same period a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the fall is even steeper at 38 per cent.

The hospital stock had listed on the Indian stock market on December 17 last year and continues to trade 58 per cent above the IPO price of ₹162 and 65 per cent above the listing price of ₹155.60.

The revenue from operations stood at its highest-ever at ₹511 crore, a growth of 24.6 per cent YoY from ₹410 crore in Q2 FY26 and 7 per cent QoQ from ₹475.7 crore in the quarter ended June.

The operating performance also remained weak on the back of higher cost of materials and employee expenses, which pulled the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) lower by 9.7 per cent YoY to ₹101.7 crore from ₹112.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Margins also suffered as they plummeted 758 bps to 19.9 per cent from 27.5 per cent.

Commenting on the overall performance of the company, Dr Ajit Gupta, chairman and Dr Ankit Gupta, MD, Park Medi World, said, “We added 680 beds in just six months through Rudrapur and Panchkula, taking our capacity to 4,290 beds.