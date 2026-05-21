Parle Industries extends rally after viral 'Melody' video; but here's catch

Shares of Parle Industries saw frenzied buying for the second straight session on Thursday, surging 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit at ₹5.51 on the BSE.

Parle Industries came into limelight on Wednesday after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees.

"Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee -- Melody," Meloni said in the video along with PM Modi.

This led to a sudden investor interest in the stock. The stock settled 5 per cent higher at ₹5.25 on Wednesday.

Melody is a popular toffee in India manufactured by the Parle Products, not by Parle Industries. However, investors mistook Parle Industries for the maker of Melody toffees and rushed to buy its shares. Parle Products, the FMCG major headquartered at Mumbai, is not listed on the stock exchanges. Parle Products owns famous brands like Parle-G, Monaco, KrackJack, Hide & Seek, Kaccha Mango Bite, among others. Parle Industries is a diversified commercial services provider, engaged in the business of infrastructure & real estate, and paper, waste paper and allied products. Parle Industries is listed on the BSE and commands a market cap of just ₹26.91 crore, according to exchange data.

Mayank Shah, vice president, Parle Products, clarified that Parle Industries is a completely separate company and has no connection with Parle Products. He noted that this misunderstanding appears to be driving a buying interest in Parle Industries’ shares. "There is one listed company by the name of Parle Industries. They are into different business, and we have nothing to do with them. It is completely a different company," he told ANI. (Watch Video Here) "People have mistaken Parle Industries as the maker of Melody. But we have nothing to do with each other. People are misunderstanding Parle Industries as this (Parle Products) company and that's why there is a heavy in the stock of that particular company," he added.