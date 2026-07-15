Patanjali Foods tanks 15% on huge volumes; stock hits 6-year low

Patanjali Foods share price movement

Shares of Patanjali Foods hit an over six-year low at ₹348.50, plunging 15 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise firm market amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the edible oil company quoted at its lowest level since April 2020.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Patanjali Foods tanked 37 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 11:12 AM, the stock quoted 14 per cent lower at ₹349.25 on the BSE. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over six-fold. A combined 26.5 million equity shares representing 2.43 per cent of total equity of Patanjali Foods changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.63 per cent at 77,539.

Patanjali Foods overview, outlook Patanjali Foods, formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries (RSIL), is a prominent player in the Indian edible oils and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), including foods and household and personal care (HPC) goods. RSIL was established in 1986 with a focus on the edible oil and oil seeds sector (including palm plantations). However, in 2019, Patanjali Foods, along with its Group entities (Patanjali Gramudhyog Nayas, Patanjali Parivahan Private limited and Yogakshem Sansthan), acquired RSIL through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for around ₹4,350 crore. Subsequently, RSIL was renamed as Patanjali Foods in June 2022.

Patanjali Foods is the second-largest player in India’s branded edible oil market, the market leader in the palm oil segment and the second-largest player in the soybean oil segment. It enjoys a strong position as a market leader in multiple FMCG categories, including soya protein, biscuits, oral care, cow ghee and honey. The breadth of the product portfolio and the company’s healthy market standing across segments are expected to continue supporting revenue growth and business resilience, according to rating agency ICRA. The company’s credit profile, however, remains exposed to inherent business risks in the edible oil segment, which still constitutes a major share of its revenue. The profitability of this business continues to be susceptible to volatility in crude and refined edible oil prices, risks of inventory losses, changes in import duties, currency fluctuations and the possibility of supply disruptions, given the high dependence on imports, apart from the intense competitive pressures in the segment, ICRA said.