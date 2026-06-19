Patent expiry: A $5 bn opportunity for Indian pharma majors, says report

Patents of drugs with sales of around $142 billion in calendar year 2025 (CY25) are set to expire during 2026–2030, suggests a report by CareEdge Ratings, which could open a large opportunity for generic and biosimilar entry for Indian pharma companies during this period.

ALSO READ: Indian drugmakers deepen US bets despite decline in pharma exports “Given India’s favourable patent framework and proven cost-efficient generic manufacturing capabilities, Indian pharmaceutical companies are well-placed to capitalize on this opportunity. After accounting for significant price erosion, this is expected to create a market opportunity exceeding $30-40 billion over five years, of which, Indian companies are expected to capture nearly $3-5 billion,” CareEdge Ratings said in a recent note.

Lupin, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, MSN Laboratories, Natco Pharma, Zydus Life Sciences and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are some of the companies, the note said, that could potentially benefit from this available opportunity. “Unlike previous patent cliffs that were largely driven by small-molecule drugs, this cycle is increasingly focused on large-molecule biologics, which are inherently more complex to develop, manufacture, and replicate. Additionally, a significant share of these drugs are chronic therapies, where early market entry becomes critical as prescribing practices and patient stickiness are established up front—making speed-to-market more important than pure cost advantage," said Pritesh Rathi, Associate Director at CareEdge Ratings.

Why are patents necessary? ALSO READ: Sun Pharma bets on Organon front-end to drive global growth, efficiencies In the pharma industry, patents are legal rights granted to a company (the innovator) that develops a new drug (a patented drug). Pharmaceutical patents are territorial in nature, owing to which a drug may be patented in some countries but not in others, depending on the company’s filing strategy. The rationale behind this system is to enable innovators to recover their investments and earn returns without competition, experts suggest. Patents are typically valid up to 20 years from the date of filing, with certain exceptions. Once the patent expires—commonly referred to as the “loss of exclusivity” (LOE)—other companies can manufacture and sell equivalent versions known as generic drugs.